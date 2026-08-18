Noelvi Marte News: Sent down to Louisville
The Reds optioned Marte to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Marte is just 4-for-30 with a 1:10 BB:K in August to drop his season batting line to .189/.229/.321. With Marte back in the minors, the Reds are likely to give Hector Rodriguez regular reps in right field.
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