Noelvi Marte News: Sent down to minors
The Reds optioned Marte to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Marte's playing time has been unsteady early on in the season and he hasn't helped himself with his performance, slashing just .138/.194/.138 with zero RBI and a 2:10 BB:K. The 24-year-old will try to get back on track at Louisville and should get another opportunity with the big club later this summer. Rece Hinds is taking Marte's spot on the roster and will get playing time in right field along with Will Benson.
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