Noelvi Marte headshot

Noelvi Marte News: Shows offense/defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 4:52am

Marte went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Brewers.

Marte led off the second inning with his second Cactus League home run before stroking a two-run double an inning later. In addition to his work at the plate, Marte, who converted from infield to outfield mid-stream in 2025, made a couple of nice plays in the field. It was a promising development for the relatively new right fielder, who had misplayed a ball earlier in the week, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "He's got to be our best right fielder," Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday. "We certainly think he's capable. I do think there's some more to show. We've told him that." Cincinnati has a few options in the outfield beyond Marte, who is the frontrunner of a group that includes Will Benson, JJ Bleday and Dane Myers.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noelvi Marte
