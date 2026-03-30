Noelvi Marte News: Sitting again versus righty
Marte is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Pirates.
Righty Braxton Ashcraft is taking the ball for the Pirates, marking the second time in two games versus righties in the early going that Marte has been on the bench in favor of the left-handed-swinging Will Benson. Marte has started in right field for both of the Reds' tilts against lefties. It's unlikely to be a strict platoon at the position, but it seems at this early stage of the season that Marte is behind Benson in the pecking order versus right-handed pitching.
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