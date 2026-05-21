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Noelvi Marte News: Sizzling at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Marte went 41-for-103 (.398) with six home runs, 22 RBI, eight steals and an 8:16 BB:K over his last 25 games with Triple-A Louisville.

Marte has been with Louisville since being optioned by the Reds in mid-April, and he has produced both at the plate and on the basepaths in a big way. It's unclear how much more the Reds want to see before bringing him back to the big club, but he is doing what he can to force the issue.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
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