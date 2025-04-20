Noelvi Marte News: Smacks grand slam, plates seven

Marte went 5-for-7 with a homer, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 24-2 blowout at Baltimore.

Marte popped his first career grand slam off position-player pitcher Jorge Mateo in the eighth inning. The 23-year-old also set a new single-game career high in RBI with seven, easily besting his previous mark of three set on Sept. 30, 2023. Marte entered this game with just one hit (1-for-12) but now boasts a .316/.350/.579 slash line across 20 plate appearances.