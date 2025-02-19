Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noelvi Marte headshot

Noelvi Marte News: Taking reps with prospects

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

While Marte is in the Reds' big league spring training camp, he's taking his reps with the other prospects in camp, and not with the Reds lineup regulars, Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

The third base job battle is wide open, and while Marte technically has a shot to win the job, the way the Reds are handling him to begin spring training buttresses earlier notions that he'll begin the season at Triple-A Louisville. Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Gavin Lux and even Santiago Espinal all have better chances to win the third base job on Opening Day.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now