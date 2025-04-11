Noelvi Marte News: Yet to make start

Marte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Marte was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday but hasn't started any of the Reds' three games since the promotion, with his only action coming as a pinch runner. The Reds will need to clear a roster spot for Andrew Abbott (shoulder) on Saturday and for Matt McLain (hamstring) on Tuesday, and it's a good bet Marte will be optioned one of those two days.