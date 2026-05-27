Nolan Arenado Injury: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Arenado (groin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Giants.
Arenado had to be lifted from Tuesday's contest with right groin tightness. With a team off day looming Thursday, he'll receive at least two days of rest. Jose Fernandez is covering third base for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and is in line for a playing-time boost for as long as Arenado is absent from the lineup.
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