Nolan Arenado Injury: Dealing with groin tightness
Arenado was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with right groin tightness.
Arenado went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before making his exit from Tuesday's tilt in the seventh inning. Although the 35-year-old wasn't able to finish the game, the Diamondbacks don't seem to be very concerned about his injury and won't send him in for imaging, per Jack Sommers of SI.com. Jose Fernandez entered as Arenado's replacement and would be the favorite to start at the hot corner should the latter need to miss a game or two.
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