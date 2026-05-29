Nolan Arenado Injury: Exits after HBP
Arenado (groin) was removed from Friday's game against the Mariners after getting hit on the arm by a pitch, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Originally left out of the starting lineup because of groin soreness, Arenado entered Friday's contest as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and recorded a base hit before taking a 97.8 mph fastball off his left arm during his second at-bat in the ninth. The veteran third baseman looked to be in a considerable amount of pain afterward and will presumably be sent in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture. Jose Fernandez would figure to continue starting at third base if Arenado needs to miss additional time.
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