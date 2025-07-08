Menu
Nolan Arenado Injury: Held out of lineup again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Arenado (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Arenado missed the final two games of the weekend series against the Cubs with a right shoulder impingement and had an extra day of rest with the Cardinals being idle Monday. However, he's still not feeling well enough to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. Nolan Gorman is at third base and batting fifth for St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals
