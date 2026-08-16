Nolan Arenado Injury: Leaves game early Sunday

Arenado was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday's game in Atlanta due to left trunk discomfort. He went 0-for-2 before exiting the contest.

The 35-year-old was coming off one of his best performances of the season after slugging two home runs, driving in four runs and coming around to score a third run in Saturday's 10-3 win, but he was unable to build on that big game before the trunk injury cut his afternoon short. Ildemaro Vargas came off the bench to cover third base, and he and Tim Tawa would likely be the main candidates to fill in at the position if Arenado requires a stint on the injured list. For now, Arenado can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Boston.