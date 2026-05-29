Nolan Arenado Injury: Not in Friday's lineup
Arenado (groin) is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday.
Arenado will be out of the Diamondbacks' lineup for a second consecutive game while recovering from right groin tightness that popped up in Tuesday's game against the Giants. Jose Fernandez will start at third base and bat eighth in Friday's series opener, but Arenado told reporters that he could be available off the bench and return to the lineup for Saturday's contest, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic.
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