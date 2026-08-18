Nolan Arenado Injury: Out of lineup again Tuesday

Arenado (intercostal) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.

Arenado is dealing with a minor left intercostal injury and will miss a second straight start. The Diamondbacks are optimistic he will be able to avoid the injured list, but with a team off day looming Thursday, it's possible Arenado will be held out until the club returns home Friday. Jose Fernandez will occupy third base for Arizona on Tuesday.