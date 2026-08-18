Nolan Arenado Injury: Out of lineup again Tuesday
Arenado (intercostal) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.
Arenado is dealing with a minor left intercostal injury and will miss a second straight start. The Diamondbacks are optimistic he will be able to avoid the injured list, but with a team off day looming Thursday, it's possible Arenado will be held out until the club returns home Friday. Jose Fernandez will occupy third base for Arizona on Tuesday.
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