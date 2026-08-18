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Nolan Arenado Injury: Out of lineup again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Arenado (intercostal) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.

Arenado is dealing with a minor left intercostal injury and will miss a second straight start. The Diamondbacks are optimistic he will be able to avoid the injured list, but with a team off day looming Thursday, it's possible Arenado will be held out until the club returns home Friday. Jose Fernandez will occupy third base for Arizona on Tuesday.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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