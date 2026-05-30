Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Arenado (undisclosed) was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.

Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Arenado was removed from the lineup due to precautionary reasons. The veteran third baseman had been dealing with groin issue before suffering an arm injury as a pinch hitter Saturday after being hit by a pitch. Jose Fernandez will start at third base and bat eighth.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Arenado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Arenado See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago