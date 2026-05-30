Nolan Arenado Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Arenado (undisclosed) was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Arenado was removed from the lineup due to precautionary reasons. The veteran third baseman had been dealing with groin issue before suffering an arm injury as a pinch hitter Saturday after being hit by a pitch. Jose Fernandez will start at third base and bat eighth.
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