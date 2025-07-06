Nolan Arenado Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Arenado (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran third baseman was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to a right shoulder impingement and will sit for a second consecutive game Sunday. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Arenado said he's feeling "drastically better" Sunday, so he seems likely to avoid a trip to the injured list. Thanks to Monday's team off day, Arenado will head into Tuesday's series opener versus Washington with four straight days of rest.