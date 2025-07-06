Menu
Nolan Arenado Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Arenado (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran third baseman was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to a right shoulder impingement and will sit for a second consecutive game Sunday. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Arenado said he's feeling "drastically better" Sunday, so he seems likely to avoid a trip to the injured list. Thanks to Monday's team off day, Arenado will head into Tuesday's series opener versus Washington with four straight days of rest.

