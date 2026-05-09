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Nolan Arenado News: Accounts for lone run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 5:32am

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Arenado collected his first RBI in eight contests when he left the yard in the second inning. It was his sixth homer through 35 games, half way to the 12 he belted over 107 games in 2025. He's enjoying a nice bounce-back season in the desert with a .769 OPS, the third baseman highest mark since 2023.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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