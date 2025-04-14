Nolan Arenado News: Crushes three extra-base hits

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 8-3 victory versus the Astros.

Arenado led a potent Cardinals offense that racked up eight extra-base hits against Astros pitching. Among his knocks were a seventh-inning solo homer and a fifth-inning run-scoring double. Arenado has run hot and cold this season -- he began the campaign with a nine-game hitting streak, then failed to get a hit while going 0-for-14 over his next five contests. The veteran third baseman may be in the midst of another hot streak, though, as he's gone 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits over his past two games.