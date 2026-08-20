Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Delivers run in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 4:43am

Arenado went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Boston.

Arenado's bloop single plated the first of two runs in the decisive 10th inning to secure the win for the Diamondbacks and helped snap a three-game losing skid. The third baseman, who returned to the lineup after missing two games due to an intercostal injury, recorded his fourth multi-hit effort over the last seven games. Arenado is 8-for-27 (.296) with one triple, three home runs, nine RBI and two additional runs during the stretch.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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