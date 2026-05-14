Nolan Arenado News: Delivers two runs in loss
Arenado went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
It was a frustrating night for the Diamondbacks, who were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position when Arenado came to the plate in the ninth inning with runners at the corners. His RBI double tied the game. A two-run single by Ildemaro Vargas followed, and Arizona was in position to overcome the RISP futility, but closer Paul Sewald blew the save. Arenado has been good with runners in scoring position and is slugging .710 in those situations. His 20 RBI are tied for second on the team.
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