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Nolan Arenado News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Arenado is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Mets.

Arenado's tenure in Arizona has not gotten off to the best start, as he's just 8-for-40 with no home runs and a 1:10 BB:K. Jose Fernandez will play third base and bat fifth for the Diamondbacks in Arenado's stead.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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