Nolan Arenado News: Getting breather Thursday
Arenado is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Mets.
Arenado's tenure in Arizona has not gotten off to the best start, as he's just 8-for-40 with no home runs and a 1:10 BB:K. Jose Fernandez will play third base and bat fifth for the Diamondbacks in Arenado's stead.
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