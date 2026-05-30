Nolan Arenado News: Good to go Saturday
Arenado (arm/groin) is starting at third base and batting out of the cleanup spot against the Mariners on Saturday.
Arenado was out of Friday's lineup due to groin soreness but was brought in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. However, the veteran third baseman was removed from the game after being hit by a pitch in the arm, though neither issue appear to be severe enough for Arenado to be held out of the lineup for Saturday's contest. He has gone 9-for-32 with one steal, five extra-base hits and seven RBI over his last 10 outings.
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