Nolan Arenado News: Making return to lineup Wednesday
Arenado (intercostal) will be included in the Diamondbacks lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. He'll start at designated hitter and bat fifth.
Arenado sat out the Diamondbacks' first two games in Boston after he exited Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta due to left side discomfort. Per MLB.com, a follow-up MRI revealed a "small signal" in his left intercostal, but Arenado looks like he'll be able to play through the injury after a couple of days of rest. Arenado had been running hot at the plate prior to suffering the injury, slashing .240/.333/.640 with six home runs, one stolen base, 12 RBI and nine runs through his first 14 games of August.
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