Nolan Arenado News: Multiple hits Sunday
Arenado went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Padres.
Arenado extended a hit streak to five games and recorded his seventh multi-hit game over the last 11 contests. He's gone 17-for-41 (.415) during that stretch with four home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored. The 35-year-old third baseman has turned around a season that started with a .167 average and two RBI over the first 13 games.
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