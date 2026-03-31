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Nolan Arenado News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arenado will sit down for the first time this season after going just 2-for-16 (.125) with five strikeouts over Arizona's first four games. His absence will allow Jose Fernandez to start at third base and bat sixth in what will be his MLB debut.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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