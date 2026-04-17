Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Pops homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 10:46pm

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Arenado has recorded a trio of multi-hit efforts over his last four games, a span that also includes all three of his homers this season. The third baseman is still batting just .224 on the year, adding a .605 OPS, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and a double over 18 contests. Arenado is handling a starting role at the hot corner but is not off to a particularly strong start in 2026, which suggests he may struggle to rebound from his career-low .666 OPS from 2025 with the Cardinals.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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