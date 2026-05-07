Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Rare day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Arenado is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Pirates.

Arenado had started every game since April 10, so he's earned a day of rest. Jose Fernandez will enter the lineup at third base in Arenado's stead.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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