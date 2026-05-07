Nolan Arenado News: Rare day off Thursday
Arenado is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Pirates.
Arenado had started every game since April 10, so he's earned a day of rest. Jose Fernandez will enter the lineup at third base in Arenado's stead.
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