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Nolan Arenado News: Ready to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Arenado (undisclosed) is starting at third base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Mariners.

Arenado was scratched from the lineup Saturday after dealing with arm and groin issues the past few days, but he's back in action for Sunday's series finale in Seattle. The veteran third baseman enters the final day of May with nine doubles, two homers and an .886 OPS through 24 games this month.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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