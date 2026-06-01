Nolan Arenado News: Returns to action
Arenado returned to the starting lineup and went 0-for-4 in Sundays 3-2 loss to Seattle.
Arenado missed time last week due to a groin injury and was scratched from Saturday's game after making an appearance off the bench Friday. He was back in his role as the team's third baseman and batted cleanup.
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