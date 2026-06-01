Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Arenado returned to the starting lineup and went 0-for-4 in Sundays 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Arenado missed time last week due to a groin injury and was scratched from Saturday's game after making an appearance off the bench Friday. He was back in his role as the team's third baseman and batted cleanup.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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