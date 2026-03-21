Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Serves as cleanup batter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 6:12am

Arenado batted fourth and went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Arenado's bases-loaded, two-out grounder down the third base line made it into the corner in left field and cleared the bases in the second inning. This was Arenado's second game back from the World Baseball Classic, and he's delivered five runs on two doubles from the cleanup spot. This late in spring training, a batting order tends to resemble what it might look like on Opening Day, so it appears Arenado will be in a spot to drive in runs in 2026. The 34-year-od third baseman (turns 35 in April) is looking to bounce back from two sub-par seasons with St. Louis with a fresh start in the desert.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Arenado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Arenado See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
17 days ago