Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Swats go-ahead homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Arenado went went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Arenado went yard in the fourth inning to put the Diamondbacks ahead for good. The third baseman has gone 12-for-22 (.545) with two homers, six RBI and a 5:2 BB:K over his last seven games, hitting safely in six of them. For the season, he's batting .284 with a .787 OPS, five long balls, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 27 contests.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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