Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Swats grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's victory over San Francisco.

Arenado opened the scoring in a big way, blasting a grand slam off Robbie Ray in the first inning to help fuel a blowout victory. After an ice-cold first two weeks of the season, the veteran third baseman has raked to the tune of a .320/.417/.598 slash line with seven homers, 22 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base over his past 30 games. After posting a career-worst .666 OPS in 107 games with St. Louis in 2025, Arenado has enjoyed a resurgent 2026 campaign in Arizona with an .810 OPS through 44 contests.

Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks
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