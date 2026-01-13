Arenado has agreed to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal, and the Cardinals are expected to cover all but $11 million of what remains on the veteran third baseman's contract through 2027. An eight-time All-Star, Arenado has been in a steady decline offensively, concluding 2025 having slashed .237\/.289\/.377 with 12 home runs over 107 contests. He missed time with a shoulder issue, but Arenado finished the season healthy. Arenado -- who turns 35 in April -- will take over at third base in Arizona, which could push Jordan Lawlar to the outfield and Blaze Alexander to a utility role.