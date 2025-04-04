Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman Injury: Out with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 7:24am

The Cardinals placed Gorman on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 2, due to a right hamstring strain, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman presumably suffered the injury during his last appearance Tuesday versus the Angels, during which he went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored. Prior to the injury, the 24-year-old had started just two of the Cardinals' first five games with Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson operating as the primary second baseman and designated hitter, respectively. Gorman will be eligible to be reinstated April 12, though he could be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
