Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman Injury: Sitting out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Gorman is not in either of the Cardinals' split-squad lineups Friday due to illness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman will hope to return to action over the weekend before the Grapefruit League schedule runs out. The 24-year-old has had a rough spring, putting up a .585 OPS and 12:3 K:BB over 17 games. Even with his lackluster Grapefruit League showing, Gorman is expected to see regular starts against right-handed pitching this season.

