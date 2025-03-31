Nolan Gorman News: Big day in first start

Gorman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Making his first start of the season, Gorman singled in each of his first two plate appearances before taking reliever Randy Dobnak deep with a 409-foot blast in his final trip to the dish. Gorman got the start at second base in this one, with Brendan Donovan shifting to left field, Lars Noobaar moving to right field and Jordan Walker getting a day off. The 24-year-old Gorman is in a fight for playing time early on in the season, and big days like he had Sunday will certainly help his chances of earning more reps.