Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Getting start against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Gorman will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Astros.

The left-handed hitting Gorman is making his second straight start at the keystone and his first start this season versus a left-handed pitcher in Framber Valdez. The Cardinals are going with another left-handed hitter in Brendan Donovan at shortstop, while the right-handed hitting Thomas Saggese will begin the contest on the bench.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
