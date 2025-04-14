Nolan Gorman News: Getting start against lefty

Gorman will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Astros.

The left-handed hitting Gorman is making his second straight start at the keystone and his first start this season versus a left-handed pitcher in Framber Valdez. The Cardinals are going with another left-handed hitter in Brendan Donovan at shortstop, while the right-handed hitting Thomas Saggese will begin the contest on the bench.