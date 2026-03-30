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Nolan Gorman News: Goes deep again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gorman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Mets.

Gorman stayed locked in at the plate, delivering another display of power by homering for the second time in as many days and recording an RBI in his fourth consecutive game. His 419-foot solo shot off Clay Holmes was pulled to right field and briefly cut into the deficit. The 25-year-old has failed to reach 20 home runs in each of the past two seasons after recording 27 in 2023, but his hot start suggests he could be trending back toward that mark this season.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
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