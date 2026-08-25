Nolan Gorman News: Heading back to big leagues
The Cardinals will recall Gorman from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's game versus the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
He will take the roster spot vacated by the injured Masyn Winn (thumb). Gorman was the Cardinals' Opening Day third baseman but got sent down in mid-June after slashing .194/.279/.318 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate in his first 62 games. He's hit seven homers with a .902 OPS in seven contests with Memphis in August, but that's also come with a 37.3 percent strikeout rate. Gorman is a candidate for some reps at third base and perhaps second base in St. Louis, but his playing time is not guaranteed.
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