Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Gorman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The Cardinals will give the left-handed-hitting Gorman a breather while southpaw Kyle Harrison toes the rubber for Milwaukee. Gorman will be replaced at third base by Jose Fermin, who will bat fifth.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
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