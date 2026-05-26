Nolan Gorman News: Idle against lefty
Gorman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
The Cardinals will give the left-handed-hitting Gorman a breather while southpaw Kyle Harrison toes the rubber for Milwaukee. Gorman will be replaced at third base by Jose Fermin, who will bat fifth.
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