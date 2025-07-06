Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the hill for the Cubs, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will give the left-handed-hitting Gorman the night off, which clears the way for Yohel Pozo to serve as the team's designated hitter. While starting in each of the past 12 games, Gorman went 11-for-44 (.250 average) with four home runs, nine RBI, seven runs and one stolen base.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now