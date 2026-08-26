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Nolan Gorman News: Lifts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Gorman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Gorman has started both games since his recall Tuesday, though his homer Wednesday is his lone hit in seven at-bats in those contests. It looks like he'll at least pose a threat to Blaze Jordan's playing time at third base, with the duo likely settling into a platoon situation, which benefits the left-handed-hitting Gorman. For the season, Gorman is batting .192 with a .602 OPS, eight homers, 27 RBI, 20 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 64 games in the majors.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
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