Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Officially recalled from Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Cardinals recalled Gorman from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

He'll fill the roster spot vacated by the injured Masyn Winn (thumb). Gorman has slashed .182/.328/.430 with 13 home runs in 46 games since being demoted to Memphis, with seven of those long balls coming in August. He could see some action at third base for the Cardinals but is not guaranteed regular playing time.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
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