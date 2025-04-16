Nolan Gorman News: On bench Wednesday

Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Since being reinstated from the injured list Saturday, Gorman has started in three of the Cardinals' ensuing five games while going 1-for-8 with a double, two walks and two RBI during that stretch. With Masyn Winn (back) on the injured list, Gorman will likely be part of a timeshare in the middle infield with Thomas Saggese, who gets the nod at shortstop Wednesday while Brendan Donovan handles second base.