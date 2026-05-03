Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With southpaw Justin Wrobleski on the bump for the Dodgers, the left-handed-hitting Gorman will move to the bench in the series finale. Ramon Urias will cover third base in place of Gorman, who went 1-for-8 with a two-run home run over the first two contests of the series.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Gorman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Gorman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
25 days ago