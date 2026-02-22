Nolan Gorman News: Should still win third base job

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Saturday after the signing of Ramon Urias that the roster addition wouldn't "get in the way, substantively, for the opportunities for (Gorman)," Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old infielder is in line to be the team's primary third baseman in 2026, and that won't change even after Urias was brought aboard. Urias does offer a short-side platoon partner for the lefty-swinging Gorman and is also a superior defender, so he'll get reps versus lefties and could handle third base while Gorman is used at designated hitter. Gorman is looking to bounce back from a two-year drought at the plate, having slashed just .204/.284/.385 with a 35.7 percent strikeout rate over that stretch.