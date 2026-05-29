Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Sitting against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Gorman is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs, reports Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat

St. Louis will leave Gorman out of Friday's lineup against lefty Shota Imanaga. Thomas Saggese will take over at third base for Gorman and hit eighth in the batting order.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Gorman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Gorman See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
MLB
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago