Nolan Gorman News: Sitting against left-hander
Gorman is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs, reports Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat
St. Louis will leave Gorman out of Friday's lineup against lefty Shota Imanaga. Thomas Saggese will take over at third base for Gorman and hit eighth in the batting order.
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