Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Sitting against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Gorman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Gorman was in the five spot in the lineup versus righties in each of the first two games of the season, but he'll sit out Sunday as the Cardinals go up against southpaw Steven Matz. Ramon Urias is at third base and batting sixth for St. Louis. Gorman has gone 2-for-8 with three RBI in the first two tilts of the season.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Gorman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Gorman See More
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
17 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
31 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
43 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Second Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Second Base
Author Image
Dan Marcus
46 days ago