Nolan Gorman News: Snaps slump with homer Tuesday
Gorman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against the Rangers.
Gorman provided St. Louis with a spark in the fourth inning, taking Nathan Eovaldi deep for his seventh homer of the season. The blast came at a much-needed time for the infielder, who has been in a brutal slump over the previous few weeks, batting just 2-for-33 (.061) without an RBI while carrying a staggering 52.8 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. Gorman is now slashing .209/.291/.342 with four doubles, 26 RBI and 18 runs scored across 213 plate appearances.
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